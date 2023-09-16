5 Spectacular Germ Theory Fails to Prove Virology is Science Fiction
Dr. Sam Bailey Reveals the Fake Science Behind Virology
The lack of scientific evidence is catching up with those clinging to germ theory and virus existence. We are now seeing some of the “pathogen” promoters lashing out rather than being prepared to discuss the long history of failed experiments. How much longer can they maintain this façade with their audiences?
Germ “theory” is a fraudulent misnomer as it is a refuted hypothesis rather than a scientific theory. In this video we examine five of the arguments being used by the germ proponents…and why they have all flopped spectacularly.
